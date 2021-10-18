Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.57 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.