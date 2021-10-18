Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 26.0% in September

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heineken has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEINY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

