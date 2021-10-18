Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Tom Libassi Buys 150,000 Shares

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Tom Libassi bought 150,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £217,500 ($284,165.14).

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.05) on Monday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 106.55 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £107.66 million and a P/E ratio of -29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.50.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.