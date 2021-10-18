Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading 5.3% Higher

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 9,890,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 13,503,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Helium One Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £49.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.13.

In other news, insider John Ian Stalker bought 243,900 shares of Helium One Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,512 ($25,492.55).

Helium One Global Company Profile (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

