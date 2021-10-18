Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.07 or 0.00302854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

