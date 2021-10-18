HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.34 ($106.29).

Shares of ETR HFG traded up €3.12 ($3.67) on Monday, reaching €80.96 ($95.25). 672,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a fifty-two week high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a 50 day moving average of €86.43 and a 200 day moving average of €79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion and a PE ratio of 35.98.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

