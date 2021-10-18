Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.74

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 54508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

