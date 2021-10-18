Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.13

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.13 and last traded at $185.13, with a volume of 2768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,530,000 after purchasing an additional 695,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,302,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

