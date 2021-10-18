Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $145,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ross Dove bought 24,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,064.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,853.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,917 shares of company stock valued at $138,047 and have sold 190,275 shares valued at $364,955. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Global by 837.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

