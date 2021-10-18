HEROcoin Hits One Day Volume of $43,801.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $43,801.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00197205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00089434 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

