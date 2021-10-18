Hertz Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,045.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $617,529.54 and $34,045.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00065874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,614.21 or 1.00128487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.85 or 0.05994707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00023472 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.