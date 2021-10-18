Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of Heska worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heska by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Heska by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Heska by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heska stock opened at $250.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.47 and a beta of 1.72. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $103.52 and a 52-week high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.