Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 859,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

