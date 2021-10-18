Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.
Shares of HXL stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 859,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
