HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$2.07 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

