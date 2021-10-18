Hiblocks Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $33.39 million and $416,665.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00101262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,877.24 or 0.99629075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.62 or 0.05993815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00023834 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.