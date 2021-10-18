High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Achieves Market Cap of $10.17 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $964,580.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00024836 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

