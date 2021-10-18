Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 6.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 79,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,969,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $63,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

