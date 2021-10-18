HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HMNF stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.16. HMN Financial has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 28.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNF. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMN Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HMN Financial by 103.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HMN Financial by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

