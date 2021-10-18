HNI (HNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. HNI has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HNI stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HNI were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

