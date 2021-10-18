Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Höegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Höegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 112.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.7%.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 351,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,679. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $179.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HMLP shares. Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.