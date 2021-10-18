Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Up 26.5% in September

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HMLP traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.39. 351,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $179.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

