HomeStreet (HMST) to Release Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HomeStreet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.11% of HomeStreet worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

