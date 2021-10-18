Honest (HNST) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $138,055.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00066086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00102028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,633.84 or 1.00127249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.05 or 0.06079610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

