Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

