Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Position Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Hope Bancorp worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

