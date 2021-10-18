Hord Market Capitalization Hits $8.53 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Hord has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $965,108.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00066437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00102317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.13 or 1.00138135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.05 or 0.06091086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00023541 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.