Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

