Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 5.18% of Houlihan Lokey worth $289,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $101.30 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

