Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.39

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.39 and last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $25,562,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $24,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

