HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 363,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

