HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.66. 1,532,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,728. HSBC has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 114.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HSBC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.