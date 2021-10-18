HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0001 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $8,925.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

