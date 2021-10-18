Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,092,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,207 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 571,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,797,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

