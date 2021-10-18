Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.47

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 104991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

