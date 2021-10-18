Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.48 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $8.36 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $62,210.30 or 1.00379003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00065971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00101625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,247.78 or 1.00439480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.21 or 0.06018850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.