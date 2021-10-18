Hush Price Tops $0.0867 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $904,449.15 and $550.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

