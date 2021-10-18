Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.05

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$15.77, with a volume of 3530214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.
Several equities analysts have commented on HUT shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 43.03.
In other news, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 200,000 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total transaction of C$2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,765,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,392,943.20. Also, Director Jeremy Sewell acquired 184,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,071,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,742.40. Insiders have sold 656,490 shares of company stock worth $7,092,958 over the last 90 days.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
