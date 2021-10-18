Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Up 28.0% in September

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. 715,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HYFM shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $873,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

