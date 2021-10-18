Hyper Finance Trading 33.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $86,383.94 and $132.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00101517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,646.54 or 0.99804726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.54 or 0.06042924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.