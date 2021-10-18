HyperCash Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $29.22 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,974.57 or 0.99998419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00051385 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.00301477 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.10 or 0.00492284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00187914 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000916 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.