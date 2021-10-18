Hyve Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.21 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $16.21 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00066372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00102424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.90 or 0.99992179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.91 or 0.06005696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

