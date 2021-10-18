I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $3,928.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.20 or 0.00301589 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007578 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001923 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,172,194 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

