iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.97 and last traded at $58.97. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

IAFNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.42.

Get iA Financial alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.