iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ITHUF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 739,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,079. iAnthus Capital has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

