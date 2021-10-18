iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ITHUF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 739,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,079. iAnthus Capital has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
