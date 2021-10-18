Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 116,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,244. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.