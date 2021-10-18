Icahn Carl C Sells 3,078,255 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Icahn Carl C reduced its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,461,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,078,255 shares during the quarter. Delek US makes up 0.7% of Icahn Carl C’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Icahn Carl C owned approximately 10.07% of Delek US worth $161,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth $146,000.

Delek US stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

