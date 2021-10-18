Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) is Icahn Carl C’s Largest Position

Icahn Carl C lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,896,308 shares during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises makes up 53.8% of Icahn Carl C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Icahn Carl C owned about 89.84% of Icahn Enterprises worth $13,068,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

IEP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.57. 366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,898. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -109.14%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

