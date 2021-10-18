ICHI (ICHI) One Day Volume Hits $5.49 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00006544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $14.85 million and $5.49 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00101517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,646.54 or 0.99804726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.54 or 0.06042924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023849 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,673,662 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

