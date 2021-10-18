Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.08. 2,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,190. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

