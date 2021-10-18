iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.90. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 14,660 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 57,282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $902,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

